Eastlink launches device return program called easyTab Flex

Eastlink is the lastest Canadian wireless provider to launch a device return program that offers customers discounts on their mobile contracts if they agree to give back their device after two years.

Dubbed ‘easyTab Flex,’ the new program lets customers get a cheaper rate on a smartphone purchased from Eastlink. After 24 months, customers can either pay the difference to keep the device or give it back to Eastlink. The provider said in a press release that after being returned, “phones are securely refurbished and repurposed or recycled.”

As an example of how this works, Eastlink’s website says that for the Galaxy S24, customers can expect to pay $384 at the end of their two-year contract if they want to keep the device. The easyTab Flex option costs $30/mo for 24 months, which means you’re paying $720 to effectively rent the S24 for two years, compared to the $46/mo ($1,104 over two years) easyTab option.

The two options both work out to $1,104 paid for the Galaxy S24 over two years. Given the Galaxy S24 costs $1,099.99 outright, this isn’t a terrible option, though you could always buy the phone outright and pick up a cheaper plan to save some money that way.

Eastlink notes that easyTab is available for the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, S24 family and more.

You can learn more about Eastlink’s easyTab on the company’s website.