fbpx
News

After nearly 15 years, Apple’s iPad might finally get a calculator app

10 + 4 = how many years has the iPad not had a calculator app

Patrick O'Rourke
Apr 23, 20244:47 PM EDT 3 comments

For years, the internet has clamoured for an Apple-developed iPad calculator app — well, that might finally be happening.

According to MacRumors, Apple plans to introduce a native calculator app alongside iPadOS 18. The tech giant will likely reveal its tablet operating system update in June at WWDC, followed by a public release in September.

It’s been possible to download third-party iPad calculator apps for several years, but most of the good ones have a cost attached to them.

Get ready for a bigger version of Apple’s iPhone calculator app.

What will the official iPad calculator app look like? While we still don’t know for sure, I bet it’s just a larger version of the already excellent stock iPhone calculator app. In 2022, Apple brought its official weather app to the iPad following years of demand.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple make a joke at WWDC regarding the arrival of its calculator app on iPad.

In other Apple-related news, the tech giant recently announced its ‘Let Loose’ iPad event is scheduled for May 7th.

Source: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Shoresy Season 3 to premiere in May, reveals new teaser trailer

News

Tesla’s Model 3 just got faster

Deals

This deep-discount Dyson knockoff is too good to pass up

News

Quebecor kills Manitoba expansions plan, blames CRTC decision

Comments