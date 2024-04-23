After nearly 15 years, Apple’s iPad might finally get a calculator app

For years, the internet has clamoured for an Apple-developed iPad calculator app — well, that might finally be happening.

According to MacRumors, Apple plans to introduce a native calculator app alongside iPadOS 18. The tech giant will likely reveal its tablet operating system update in June at WWDC, followed by a public release in September.

It’s been possible to download third-party iPad calculator apps for several years, but most of the good ones have a cost attached to them.

What will the official iPad calculator app look like? While we still don’t know for sure, I bet it’s just a larger version of the already excellent stock iPhone calculator app. In 2022, Apple brought its official weather app to the iPad following years of demand.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple make a joke at WWDC regarding the arrival of its calculator app on iPad.

In other Apple-related news, the tech giant recently announced its ‘Let Loose’ iPad event is scheduled for May 7th.

Source: MacRumors