The best way to buy a refurbished phone in 2024

With prices on the rise across the board in Canada, a lot of readers have asked whether it’s a good idea to save money by purchasing a refurbished smartphone, especially since we have some of the world’s most expensive telecom rates.

And our answer is a unanimous “it depends.” If you’re buying a used phone on Facebook Marketplace, you’re often setting yourself up to get scammed. But if you buy from a reputable seller of refurbished tech like Best Buy, it can be a great idea for a couple of reasons. Not only can you save serious money, but it’s also an environmentally friendly choice. And since the phones undergo rigorous testing before going out the door, you’ll know you’re buying a worthwhile product.

For instance, when you buy a certified refurbished phone from Best Buy, you’re guaranteed to get a phone that’s gone through rigorous testing, courtesy of its Geek Squad experts. They also ensure that it’s in mint condition, with all original accessories included. Best of all, it comes with a full warranty, and it qualifies for the store’s return policy.

With steep savings on top of those guarantees, you really can’t go wrong. If you choose the refurbished route, here are five things you should pay close attention to.

Software updates to ensure the phone will remain supported

A mint-condition phone that you can’t update isn’t good for much, so check to make sure it’s still supported for current and future updates. You can usually do this by visiting the manufacturer’s website and scrolling through either the ‘support’ or ‘updates’ section. Ideally, they’ll include timelines for when previous models will be phased out from OS support.

Seller reliability to avoid scams or low-quality devices

When buying refurbished anything, you definitely want to ensure the seller provides a warranty, but also check to see whether they offer reliable customer support in case something goes wrong. Look for certifications too. For instance, refurbished phones from Best Buy are Geek Squad-certified.

The phone’s condition to gauge wear and potential issues

Watch out for scratches or cracks in the screen and especially in the camera lenses. You should also test all of the buttons and ports, and make sure the battery holds a full charge and doesn’t drain quickly. All that said, with a reputable seller, you should be getting a mint or near-mint-condition phone.

Warranty for protection and peace of mind

A typical warranty on a refurbished smartphone ranges from 90 days to one year, depending on the seller and the condition of the phone. To minimize your risk, we recommend refurbished tech from retailers that offer a full one-year on parts and labour, like Best Buy.

Carrier compatibility, especially ensuring the phone is unlocked

If you’re buying refurbished, you definitely want to double-check that the phone is unlocked, meaning you can use it with any carrier. If it’s not unlocked, you may be stuck with a carrier you don’t like, or you might have to go through an unlocking process after purchase.

Now that you know what to watch out for, you’re ready to buy refurbished with confidence. To find some of the best deals available on refurbished phones in Canada, check out the current selection of refurbished-phone deals at Best Buy.

This story is sponsored by Best Buy.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.