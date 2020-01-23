Official-looking renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series leak

As the official release of Samsung’s S20 trio of phones draws closer, leaks surrounding the devices are dropping at a fast rate. Now, the full renders of all the devices have appeared.
S20 Ultra
The first render to leak out is the S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung’s top of the line device for 2020. It’s unclear if this phone will only come as a 5G variant.
The pictures show off a relatively large camera bump with a two-toned black and grey design. Samsung has added a zoom camera to the grey portion of the bump and appears to be branding it with the name ‘Space Zoom.’
It’s rumoured that this feature allows for 100x digital zooming. The camera is tipped to also include an astrophotography feature just like Google’s Pixel 4.
The leaks also mention that the Ultra is stepping away from the aggressively curved display’s it usually slaps onto the front of its phones. Instead, the phone seems to feature slightly rounded edges.
The renders only show off two colours for the S20 Ultra, but the leak mentions it will be available in three hues: ‘Cosmic Black,’ ‘Cosmic Grey,’ and ‘Cloud Blue.’
The leak indicates that the phone is priced at €1,349, (roughly, 1,958 CAD).
S20+
The s20+ has a similar design on the front with the single hole-punch camera in the centre, but its rear camera array is slightly different than the Ultra. Like the Ultra, the leak suggests that this phone is only going to be available with 5G.
Instead of featuring a two-tone bump, it has one narrower camera layout, while still maintaining four lenses. That said, its fourth lens doesn’t look as powerful as the Ultra’s.
This is Samsung’s mid-sized S20 coming in with an AMOLED screen size of 6.7-inches.
The phone comes in ‘Cosmic Black,’ ‘Cosmic Blue,’ and ‘Cloud Blue’ colours.
The leak prices this phone at €1,099 (roughly, $1,595 CAD).
S20
The S20 is the lowest-end version of the phone that only features three cameras. A 12-megapixel sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide option.
This is the smallest of the S20 series with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display.
This device also comes in ‘Cosmic Black,’ ‘Cosmic Blue,’ and ‘Cloud Blue.’
According to the leak, the smartphone is set to cost €899 (roughly, $1,304 CAD), with the 5G upgrade ringing in at €999 (approximately $1,450 CAD).
Samsung is expected to reveal all of the devices in the S20 series at an event on February 11th. News surrounding a new AirDrop-like ‘Quick Share‘ feature coming to the S20 also recently leaked.
Image credit: 91mobiles
Comments