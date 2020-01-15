Rogers starts 5G network rollout in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal

Rogers has started to roll out Canada’s first 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal so it is ready when 5G devices become available.
The 5G network will initially use 2.5 GHz spectrum in the downtown cores, and will expand to use 600 MHz 5G spectrum later this year. 600 MHz is best suited for wireless data across long distances and through urban areas, creating higher quality coverage in remote areas and smart cities.
Rogers says that in the future, it will also deploy 3.5 GHz spectrum and dynamic spectrum sharing, which will allow 4G spectrum to be used for 5G.
The Rogers 5G network will expand to over 20 more markets by the end of the year.
“5G is the biggest technological evolution since the launch of wireless in Canada. We are making the right investments, building the right partnerships and deploying the right technology to bring Canadians the very best of 5G,” said Joe Natale, president and CEO of Rogers Communications in a press release.
The carrier says it will turn on 5G in the Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Arena to enhance how fans watch the game in the future.
Rogers says it partnered with Ericsson for its 4.5G and 5G technology. The two companies have worked together on wireless services since 1985.
The carrier says its 5G services will only be available on Rogers Infinite plans with unlimited data. Rogers launched those plans in the summer of 2019.
Comments