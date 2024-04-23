fbpx
Uber launches in Newfoundland and Labrador

The province's first two passengers were Olympic curlers Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols

Bradly Shankar
Apr 23, 20244:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Uber has officially launched in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The ride-sharing app announced the news through its official social media channels.

To celebrate the launch, Uber teamed up with two Newfoundland and Labrador native Olympic curlers, Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols, to let them be the first to ride with the company in the province.

As noted by the CBC, Uber’s coverage map in the province includes the entire Avalon Peninsula.

It’s been a long journey for Uber to expand into the province, with the government only having just made legislative amendments to permit ride-sharing services in December.

Residents can hail a ride through the Uber app on iOS or Android or the company’s official website.

