Shoresy Season 3 to premiere in May, reveals new teaser trailer

Bell has announced that Shoresy will premiere on its Crave streaming service on May 24th. Two episodes of the six-episode season will be available on that date, with one new episode available every following Friday.

Alongside the release date, Crave dropped a new teaser trailer for the comedy series’ third season.

A spin-off of Crave’s popular Letterkenny series, Shoresy follows the misadventures of the titular foul-mouthed veteran hockey player (Listowel, Ontario’s Jared Keeso) and his team, the Sudbury Bulldogs.

Crave has also confirmed that some of this season’s guests include multi-platinum Québecois artist Marie-Mai, hockey fighter and UFC veteran Steve Bossé, former NHL enforcer Pierre-Luc Létourneau-leblond and current LNAH captain Danick Paquette.

With Letterkenny having wrapped its impressive 12-season run in December, Shoresy is now the only ongoing project in that franchise.

Image credit: Crave