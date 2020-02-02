Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip leaks in hands-on video

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip has leaked online in a new video that gives us a closer look at the device.
The video was posted on Twitter by notable leaker Ben Geskin. The video shows the small boxy design of the phone. It also shows that the phone is a bit more refined than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.
The short clip shows the folding process of the phone. You can see the large inner screen, along with the small outer display that shows the time and other information.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020
From what we know so far, it looks like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly sport a 1.05-inch outer screen and a 6.7-inch FHD+ 22:9 aspect display and a screen resolution of 1636 x 1080 pixels.
The smaller screen will be called the ‘Focus Display’ and measures in at 1.06-inches and features a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels.
Other Galaxy Z Flip specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The phone reportedly won’t include 5G support or a microSD card slot. Additionally, it’s tipped come in black and purple, and feature a 3,300mAh battery.
Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip along with the Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked event on February 11th.
Image credit: Ben Geskin @BenGeskin
Source: Ben Geskin @BenGeskin
Comments