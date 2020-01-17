Here are the leaked specs for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series with 5G

While Samsung doesn’t sell its Exynos 990 Galaxy flagship chipset in Canada, we’re still interested in this leak directed at the European and Asian markets, which comes from well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Looking at Agarwal’s tweet (seen below), each of the leaked phones say ‘5G.’ It’s unclear if the devices will come to Canada with these exact specs. If the specs are different, they’ll likely still be very similar.
Exclusive: Full specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series are here! Some interesting details: Exynos 990 for all three phones in European and Asian Markets. 40MP (?!) Front Camera for S20 Ultra! Checkout the image!
LINK(Please add link in credits): https://t.co/az6WmSkNK7 pic.twitter.com/XsDfaINkbE
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 17, 2020
What’s noteworthy about this tweet is the 6.9-inch display and 20:9 aspect ratio listed for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, indicating that the phone is going to be very tall.
Additionally, the handset will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery and a massive 40-megapixel wide-angle front camera. The device is tipped also to feature a 108-megapixel primary shooter and another camera with 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom.
All three handsets will feature screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and an ‘Infinity-O’ display.
What’s missing from these specifications is how much RAM the phones will feature. Past rumours indicate the S20 Ultra will sport up to 16GB of RAM, and that the S20+ is set to feature up to 12GB of RAM.
In Canada, both devices will almost certainly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor instead of its Exynos 990 chipset.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishangarwal24)
