April roundup: network expansions in Canada

Companies regularly make announcements detailing network expansions across Canada. While this is a step in the right direction, it’s challenging to keep track of all the projects.

To make it easier, MobileSyrup has put together a list of all network expansion projects made by telecom companies and government bodies alike and added them to a map you can access below.

Bell

April 1: Bell expands its fibre internet to Amherstburg, Ontario.

April 21: The company announces it will expand its pure fibre internet to Guelph, Ontario, impacting 44,000 homes and businesses.

Rogers

April 4: Rogers adds two more cell towers to its project closing the wireless gap along the Highway of Tears, bringing the total to 14.

April 19: The company announces it will release internet with 8Gbps speeds this summer in Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

April 21: Rogers launches internet with 2.5Gbps for select customers.

Government of Canada

April 4: The federal government announced $20 a month internet for eligible seniors and low-income families through a partnership with 14 internet service providers.

April 19: The Governments of Canada and Ontario pledge $56 million for rural internet services.

April 22: The federal government invests more than a million dollars in funding high-speed internet access for rural Newfoundland and Labrador residents.

April 22: The Government of Canada invests $145 million to improve rural internet access in Ontario.

April 26: The government of Canada and Ontario detail $260 million for high-speed internet access in the province.

April 27: The federal government announces $5 million in funding for an internet project in Alberta.

Xplornet

April 5: The rural broadband provider completes its acquisition of Full Throttle Networks as it expands its presence in Manitoba.

April 8: Xplornet expands its fibre network to 270 homes in Vernon Bridge, PEI and surrounding communities.

April 21: The company starts construction on a broadband project in Brant County, Ontario, funded by the governments of Canada and Ontario and Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT).

TekSavvy

April 11: The ISP completes its fibre-to-the-home network in Thamesville, Ontario.

April 12: TekSavvy launches its fibre network in Wallaceburg, Ontario.

SaskTel

April 13: The company pledges $337 million worth of initiatives for Saskatchewan that will take place in 2022-2023.

Develop Nova Scotia

April 22: The provincial crown corporation is working with Eastlink and Bell to bring high-speed internet to 400 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia.

Image credit: Shutterstock