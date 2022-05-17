Canadian-led She-Hulk: Attorney at Law coming to Disney+ on August 17

Marvel has confirmed that She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17th, 2022.

This date was recently listed on a Disney+ UK page before being removed. The premiere date was confirmed alongside the first full trailer for the show and a new subtitle, Attorney at Law.

Notably, She-Hulk stars Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who develops superpowers from her cousin, Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Mark Ruffalo returns as Banner/Hulk from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, while Tim Roth reprises the role of Emil Blonsky/Abomination from The Incredible Hulk.

She-Hulk is Marvel’s third Disney+ show of 2022, following Moon Knight, which premiered in late March, and Ms. Marvel, which debuts on June 8th. The latter show also stars a Canadian: Markham, Ontario’s Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel are just two of many Disney+ productions to prominently feature Canadians. You can read more on that here.

Meanwhile, Michael Giacchino’s untitled Halloween special and James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are also set to hit Disney+ by the end of the year.