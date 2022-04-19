Rogers to release internet with 8Gbps symmetrical speeds this summer

Rogers says it has completed new fibre broadband tests that will deliver up to 8 Gigabits per second (8Gbps) of download and upload speeds.

The Toronto-based telecom giant says the speed is “double the fastest published internet speeds” of any leading provider in the country.

Testing took place through labs and consumer trials. The new Ignite Internet will be available to customers in select areas of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland this summer.

“Fibre-powered networks are the foundation of building world-class connectivity solutions for our customers, and it is critical that the network technology delivers on the reliability and speed our customers need,” Robert Dépatie, president of Rogers home and business division, said.

Rogers says the move is the next step in its journey towards 10Gbps as it continues to expand its network in communities across the country.

The company’s last expansion announcement brought its fibre network to 314,000 homes and businesses in New Brunswick.

Bell and Telus have also previously made announcements about delivering faster internet to Canadians.

04/19/2022 updated 9:27am ET: The post has been updated with links referring to similar announcements made by Bell and Telus.

Source: Rogers