Telecom news roundup: Rogers has new Comcast products, Quebecor scales back Manitoba expansion [Apr. 20-26]

It was another busy week in Canadian telecom, thanks to several plan changes at various providers. Along with plan changes, we saw new products announced from Rogers and Eastlink, plus MobileSyrup helped an Ontario resident resolve a months-long internet problem with his provider.

Pricing and deals

Virgin Plus and Koodo both joined Fido in increasing the price of their $34/20GB plan to $39/mo.

Notably, Telus-owned Public Mobile brought back its $29/mo 20GB 4G plan shortly after other providers increased their prices to $39/mo.

Bell’s Lucky Mobile ditched 3G plans. Public Mobile followed suit later in the week.

Virgin Plus added a $5/mo credit for 24 months to its $65/75GB 5G plan.

New products

Eastlink launched its take on a device return program dubbed ‘easyTab Flex.’

Rogers announced plans to bring Comcast and Xfinity products to Canada.

Regulatory

Quebecor said a recent CRTC decision would force it to scale back plans to launch “data-rich” plans in Manitoba.

Internet

An Ontario resident was stuck with a poorly installed temporary internet line for nine months. When a permanent line was finally put in, Rogers’ technicians failed to connect it, leaving him without internet for days.

