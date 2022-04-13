SaskTel pledges $337 million worth of initiatives for Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan-based technology company SaskTel has committed to investing $337 million in various projects to give residents and businesses access to the services they need.

The crown corporation says they will spend the capital over the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

$82.2 million will go towards the Fibre to the x program, which brings fibre connections to homes and businesses, an area the company has heavily invested in.

The company’s fibre network is known as infiNET and delivers speeds up to 1Gbps.

Here are the details:

$22.8 million of the funding will go towards Fibre-to-the-Premises in “nine major centers.”

$35 million will bring fibre connection to communities outside of the nine locations.

$24.4 million will go towards bringing infiNET to the business community.

An additional $103.6 million will go towards expanding 5G coverage, which is only available in Regina and Saskatoon at this time. A further $7 million will help enhance LTE.

$79.3 million will also grow wireline services and $64.9 million will be spent improving services and operations.

“These investments will further strengthen and expand the networks we rely on today, while also setting the foundation for future technological innovations that will help to drive economic growth, job creation, and improvements in the quality of life for all Saskatchewan residents,” Don Morgan, the Minister responsible for SaskTel, said.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel