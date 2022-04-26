Federal government details over $260 million in funding for high-speed internet in Ontario

The federal government continues to release details about a historic collaboration between the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario.

In July 2021, the two governments announced $1.2 billion to fund high-speed internet access to communities across Ontario. The announcement benefits 280,000 homes. The federal government has been releasing a steady stream of statements detailing which telecom companies will participate in the process.

Here is the most recent breakdown:

Bell received five contracts worth over $93 million to bring high-speed internet access to more than 16,000 households.

Digital Infrastructure Group received one contract worth $45 million to improve access for 13,448 homes.

Cogeco Connexion received two contracts totalling$6.2 million to improve access for 1,141 homes.

Keewaytinook Okimakanak received $59.4 million to benefit 3,242 homes.

Matawa First Nations Management received $62.6 million to bring high-speed internet to 689 households.

This is the third announcement focusing on the $1.2 billion investment the government made in the last week. The previous two detailed a collective $201 million in funding.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada