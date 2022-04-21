Rogers launches Ignite Internet with 2.5Gbps

Rogers has launched new internet packages and bundles with 2.5Gbps upload and download speeds.

Customers currently subscribing to the telecom giant’s Ignite Internet Gigabit 1.5 service will automatically be upgraded at no extra cost. The service is available in select areas of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

“Access to high-speed internet is critical and we are committed to bringing our fibre-powered network to more communities and neighbourhoods so customers will have access to our full suite of services,” Robert Dépatie, president of Rogers home and business decision, said.

The move follows the company’s recent announcement it successfully tested its network to deliver 8Gbps upload and download speeds. Rogers has completed both lab and consumer trials and will be releasing the service in select communities this summer.

Source: Rogers