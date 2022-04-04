Eligible low-income families and seniors can soon access internet for $20/month

The Government of Canada is partnering with 14 internet service providers (ISPs) to bring $20 a month internet to low-income families and seniors.

The partnership is through the government’s Connecting Families initiative. According to the government’s website, ISPs participate in the program “voluntarily and without and without government subsidy.”

Access Communications, Bell, CCAP, Cogeco, Hay Communications, Mornington, Novus, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Tbaytel, Telus, Vidéotron, and Westman Communications are participating in the program.

“Many low-income Canadians are still facing barriers that prevent their full participation in the economy,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said.

“By working closely with internet service providers across the country, we are increasing accessibility and providing all Canadians with affordable and reliable internet.”

This announcement is the second phase of the Connecting Families initiative.

Families receiving the Canada Child Benefit and Guaranteed Income Supplement are eligible for the program. The program includes 50Mbps download speeds and 200GB of data usage each month. If 50Mbps is not available, it will consist of the fastest download speed in the region.

The first version of the plan, Connecting Families 1.0, which offered a $10 internet plan, is still available.

Eligible families should keep an eye on their mailboxes. They’ll receive a letter from the government with an access code needed to sign up for the program.

The offering is part of the government’s plan to ensure 98 percent of Canadians have high-speed internet access by 2026. The government has also made significant investments in the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) to achieve this goal. A map of all UBF funded projects can be viewed here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada