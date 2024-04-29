Virgin Plus offering five-year price lock on internet plans in Quebec

Bell’s Virgin Plus is advertising a five-year price lock on its internet plans in Quebec.
First spotted by iPhone in Canada, Virgin’s website now claims that “your rent may go up, but your internet price won’t.”It’s a bold claim from a provider that adds a warning that “prices may increase during subscription” under its mobile plans.
Still, if Virgin honours its promise here, internet customers could potentially lock themselves into a decent price for several years. Virgin’s internet packages in Quebec include:
- $35/month 30Mbps down, 10Mbps up
- $40/month 100Mbps down, 10Mbps up
- $46/month 300Mbps down, 100Mbps up
It’s worth noting that the price includes the cost of modem rental. Plus, Virgin charges a one-time $150 installation fee, but only if customers who are eligible for a self-install decline to do so (though it waives the installation fee if customers aren’t eligible for self-install).
Plans with the five-year price lock are available on Virgin’s website as well as over the phone or in-store.
Virgin Plus confirmed to MobileSyrup that it has no plans to expand the five-year price lock offer at this time.
You can view Virgin Plus’ internet plans here.
