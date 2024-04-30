Reminder: Rogers is phasing out old digital TV boxes on April 30

Rogers is discontinuing several digital TV boxes today, April 30th, because they aren’t compatible with newer technology. The company is directing customers with these older boxes to contact it and arrange a transition to a newer TV box.

Rogers began notifying impacted customers in February and shared a support document related to the discontinuation on its website, which includes a full list of impacted TV box models. Customers can check their TV box model by looking for a sticker on the back of the unit.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Rogers said it was phasing out the old boxes to “deliver the best possible experience to our customers.”

Customers who contact Rogers can arrange to have a technician swap out the equipment. Additionally, customers can request an electronic shipping label to send the old equipment back to Rogers for recycling or take it to a local electronic waste drop-off site.

Some Rogers customers who reached out to MobileSyrup about the digital TV box change raised concerns about their TV plan changing or increasing in price.

Rogers also told MobileSyrup that “nearly all” customers making the switch will receive TV offers “that are the same price for more value.” Customers can also choose to change their TV package, with Rogers promising to work with customers to find a package that suits their needs.

The company also confirmed it would continue offering its Ignite Starter TV package for $24.99/mo, giving people access to a lower-cost, basic TV package.