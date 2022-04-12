TekSavvy launches fibre-to-the-home network in Wallaceburg, Ontario

TekSavvy is continuing its rollout of affordable connectivity to the Chatham-Kent, Ontario community by launching fibre-to-the-home in Wallaceburg.

Fibre service is now available to 270 homes and businesses in the municipality. The network delivers internet speeds up to 1Gbps and comes with unlimited bandwidth.

The internet service provider will continue rolling out the service in Wallaceburg through the coming months. TekSavvy will complete the project by “early summer 2022.”

“Wallaceburg’s importance as the second-largest community in Chatham-Kent means its industry and business sectors and its residents require a reliable high-speed fibre-optic network to help the community continue to grow,” Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent, said.

The announcement follows news of the ISP completing its fibre-to-the-home network in neighbouring Thamesville. The expansion provides hundreds of homes and businesses with access and is also part of the company’s plans to offer Chatham-Kent residents affordable internet access.

Image credit: TekSavvy

Source: TekSavvy