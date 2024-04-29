Next iPad Pro rumoured to feature M4 chip and OLED screen

A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims Apple will skip the M3 chip in the new iPad Pro and instead release a new M4 to showcase its upcoming AI tools better.

We’ll see if this rumour is correct soon since Apple is slated to show off its new iPads on May 7th at its ‘Let Loose’ event. On top of the new M4 chip, Gurman also mentions that Apple will use its May event to lay the groundwork for its AI strategy. This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned the M4, either. Earlier this year, Gurman shared that Apple plans to launch M4 Macs to increase its AI marketing potential.

As we’ve heard before, the often reliable source of Apple leaks says that both new iPad Pro models will feature OLED displays and a significantly renewed design, offering the first big update to the iPad Pro’s look since 2018.

Unfortunately, Gurman hasn’t shared new info on the potential next-gen iPad Air, but he doubled down on the report that a new Apple Pencil is on the way with enhanced features like haptic feedback.

This report lines up with rumours from earlier this year that suggest Apple will double down on AI at WWDC this summer.

Source: Bloomberg