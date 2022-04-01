Bell brings fibre internet to Amherstburg, Ontario

Bell is expanding its pure fibre internet access to the town of Amherstburg, Ontario.

The expansion will bring access to roughly 8,000 locations.

The move is part of the company’s capital expenditure acceleration program to invest in next-generation infrastructure across the country. The goal is to provide fast fibre connections with download speeds up to 1.5Gbps and access to Bell services, including Fibe TV.

“Canadians want fast and reliable internet connections so that they can stay connected, work or learn from home, and be entertained,” Bruce Furlong, senior vice president of network, said.

“We’re proud to bring our pure fibre connections and world-leading internet and TV services to more households and businesses in Amherstburg as part of our long-standing objective to connect Canadians in communities throughout Ontario and across our footprint.”

The company made similar expansion announcements in two other Ontario municipalities, Pickering and Georgina.

Source: Bell