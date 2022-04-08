Xplornet’s fibre network is now available to hundreds of homes in PEI

Xplornet’s fibre network is now available to hundreds of homes and businesses in Vernon Bridge, PEI and surrounding communities.

The move is part of the rural service provider’s commitment to connecting 3,700 residents to its high-speed network.

Plans start at $99.99 a month and include download and upload speeds of 100Mbps.

The network is available to 270 homes in Vernon Bridge and surrounding communities, including Millview, Vernon River, Pownal, Mount Mellick, Alexandra, Alberry Plains, Belfast, Summerville and Eldon. Xplornet will announce more communities over the year.

“Access to high-speed internet unlocks opportunities for online work and learning, drives economic development, and helps rural communities participate in the digital world. We’re eager to deliver these benefits and connect rural Islanders,” Allison Lenehan, president and CEO of Xplornet, said.

Xplornet is laying down 600 kilometres of optic cable across the province, which connects to the company’s fibre network across the Maritimes.

The company is also upgrading wireless towers across PEI for faster upload and download speeds for thousands of homes and businesses by the end of 2023.

Xplornet has also made similar announcements in Sundre, Alberta and various rural Ontario communities.

Source: Xplornet