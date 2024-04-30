Shake Shack finally opens in Canada this summer with exclusives like maple shake

Shake Shack will finally open in Toronto this summer.

On Tuesday, the American fast food chain confirmed that its first Canadian location will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant at Yonge and Dundas. As part of the launch, Shake Shack has partnered with celebrated Toronto artist Briony Douglas to create an installation, which will be displayed at Yonge and Dundas starting today.

The Toronto Shake Shack will offer the restaurant’s signature items, including burgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes, as well as vegetarian options like a ‘Shroom Burger’ and beer and wine. What’s more, Shake Shack is promising some “Canadian exclusive” menu items developed with “local culinary partners.”

One of these will be the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, which mixes Shake Shack’s signature frozen custard with classic Canadian maple syrup and salty pretzels.

An exact opening date for the Toronto Shake Shack has not yet been confirmed. The fast food chain has an app in the U.S., so hopefully, that expands to Canada as well.

The Toronto Shake Shack is the first step in the fast food chain’s Canadian expansion plans. Last year, the company said it aims to open 35 locations across Canada by 2035. It remains to be seen what other Canadian cities may get a Shake Shack.

Image credit: Shake Shack