Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video [April 22-28]

Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Crave premiere date: April 26th, 2024 (first three episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Dusty and Cass decide to take some time apart while Trina and Jacob discover that they can shed their old labels.

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize was created by Markham, Ontario’s David West Read (Schitt’s Creek) and stars Chris O’Dowd (Girls), Gabrielle Dennis (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Ally Maki (Wrecked), Damon Gupton (Whiplash) and Josh Segarra (Orange is the New Black).

Crave

Anyone but You

Original theatrical release date: December 22nd, 2023

Crave premiere date: April 26th, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

After a wonderful first date goes wrong, Bea and Ben reunite at a destination wedding, forcing them to pretend to be a happy couple.

Loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone but You was directed by Will Gluck (Easy A) and stars Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Glenn Powell (Top Gun: Maverick).

We’re Here (Season 4)

Crave premiere date: April 26th, 2024 (first episode, new episode every Friday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Unscripted

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Four drag queens (Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale and Canada’s Drag Race alum Priyanka) unpack how recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has affected the community.

Disney+

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

Crave premiere date: April 26th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (59 minutes to 1 hour, 33 minutes each)

This documentary looks back on four decades of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi.

Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 25th, 2024

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (52 to 57 minutes each)

Two teen ghosts decide to stay on Earth to investigate supernatural crimes.

Based on DC Comics characters of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, Dead Boy Detectives was created by Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) and stars George Rexstrew (Findhorn Case 31.08.18), Jayden Revri (The Lodge), Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks) and Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant).

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 26th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 19 minutes

This lighthearted documentary dives into the digestive system and the role that gut health plays in our overall well-being.

Paramount+

Knuckles [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: April 26th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Adventure comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 3, this series follows the titular echidna warrior as he adapts to life on Earth while training Wade Whipple.

Based on Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog video games and features the voice of Idris Elba (reprising his role from Sonic the Hedgehog 2) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) as Wade.

Prime Video

Luxe Listings Toronto [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 26th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Agents Peter and Paige Torkan and Brett Starke showcase Toronto’s multi-million dollar real estate industry.

