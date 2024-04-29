Some Fido customers getting $30/60GB, $40/90GB and other special offers

Rogers-owned Fido is sending out special promotional deals to some existing customers. The deals appear to be targeted and vary depending on customers’ existing plans.

A thread on Red Flag Deals spotted by iPhone in Canada about the targeted promotions detailed the various plans on offer. These include:

$30/60GB

$35/70GB

$35/80GB

$40/90GB

$45/100GB

$50/110GB

It’s worth noting that Fido’s current in-market plans are a far cry from these offers. Fido’s plans include $39/20GB, $44/50GB and $50/60GB — those prices all include the $5 autopay discount.

Some of the customers shared what their current plans were as well, with many having plans at a similar price to the promotional offer. For example, RFD user ‘maxeraph,’ who first posted about the deals, had a $29/20GB plan and received the $30/60GB promo. Another Fido customer on a $34/70GB plan received a $45/100GB offer.

But this wasn’t always the case. One poster said they got a $40/90GB offer while on the same $29/20GB plan as maxeraph.

Ultimately, your mileage may vary with these offers. If you’re a Fido customer, you’ll want to check your account to see if any deals are available to you.

Additionally, before you take one of these offers, you should check to see how much data you actually use. If you don’t use a lot of data on your current plan, it might not make sense to take one of these offers if it means you’ll pay more. Several people chimed in on the RFD thread to note they used less than half of the 20GB in their $29/mo plan and couldn’t fathom paying more — even if it was just $1 more for the $30/60GB plan — for more data they won’t use.

Source: RFD