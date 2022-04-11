TekSavvy completes its fibre-to-the-home network in Thamesville

TekSavvy’s fibre internet service is now available to all homes and businesses in Thamesville, Ontario.

The internet service provider (ISP) first launched its service in the town last August. An announcement Monday adds 530 homes and businesses to that list, completing its fibre-to-the-home network in Thamesville.

“High-speed fibre internet service is a game-changer for Thamesville,” Charlie Burns, TekSavvy’s chief technology officer, said. “We’re proud to deliver the connectivity that will make a difference to the community.”

It’s part of the company’s ongoing plan to provide residents in the Chatham-Kent community with affordable internet access.

The network offers internet speeds of up to 1Gbps per second and comes with unlimited bandwidth. The announcement comes months after the company’s original completion date of late October.

Customers who sign up for Fibre 1000 Unlimited package for 24 months will receive $20 in bill credit for the first 12 months of their contract. More information is available on its website.

Source: TekSavvy