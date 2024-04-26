Public Mobile drops $55/100GB plan to $50, removes 3G options

Telus-owned Public Mobile changed up some of its plans and killed off its 3G offerings, following in the footsteps of Bell’s Lucky Mobile.

First up, Public decreased its $55/mo 100GB 5G plan to $50/mo. Previously, the plan was available for $50 on a 90-day subscription, but Public has axed that option and made the plan’s price $50 for a regular monthly subscription.

The other notable change is the removal of Public’s $26/mo 4GB 4G plan and $25/1GB 3G plan. Instead, customers can now get Public’s $29/20GB 4G plan for $25/mo on a 90-day subscription.

There’s also a $21/mo 3GB 4G plan ($19/mo on a 90-day subscription) and Public’s $15/mo basic talk and text plan lost the 250MB data it previously had.

iPhone in Canada spotted the removal of Public’s 3G plans and noted that the provider’s $15/mo plan got noticeably worse as a result. However, Lucky’s $15 plan still includes 250MB of data.

Rogers’ Chatr still offers 3G plans but notably doesn’t have 5G offers.

Check out Public’s new plans here.