Chatr offering bonus data and bill credit under Black Friday deals

Chatr has rolled out its Black Friday deals.

The Rogers-owned service provider is offering one month’s fee in credit on all of its plans.

According to the fine print, the offer is only available to new activations and will apply on the second “anniversary date,” which means users will have to keep the same plan for two years to receive the credit. It won’t apply if users change their plan or their account becomes inactive.

The company also has data bonuses on a majority of its data, talk, and text plans.

3G data, talk and text

21GB bonus data a month for 24 months with a $50/10GB plan

21GB bonus data a month for 24 months with $40/5GB plan

18GB bonus data a month for 24 months with $35/2.5GB plan

5GB bonus data a month for 12 months with $30/1GB plan

4G data, talk and text

21GB bonus data a month for 24 months with $75/20GB plan

21GB bonus data a month for 24 months with $65/15GB plan

21GB bonus data a month for 24 months with $55/10GB plan

21GB bonus data a month for 24 months with $45/5GB plan

18GB bonus data a month for 24 months with $40/2.5GB plan

5GB bonus data a month for 12 months with $35/1GB plan

3.5GB bonus data a month for 12 months with $30/500MB plan

While Chatr offers similar data bonuses for its more expensive plans throughout the year, as most recently seen earlier this month, bonus data or credit offers on its lower-priced plans are uncommon.

More information is available on Chatr’s website.

