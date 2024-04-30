Pixel 8a rumoured to cost the same as its predecessor in U.S.

Even though Google’s Pixel 8a is rumoured to be revealed soon, we’re still seeing leaks of the device’s marketing images and pricing leading right up to its launch.

The Pixel 8a is rumoured to cost $499 USD (roughly $687.15 CAD) for the 128GB storage variant and $559 (about $769 CAD) for the 256GB storage variant. This contradicts previous reports suggesting the handset would cost more than its predecessor.

Hey #FutureSquad! Today, I have even more #Google #Pixel8a marketing images to share with you but much more interesting, the pricing (USD) of both 128GB and 256GB variants…😏 On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/CblPJLJ8OF pic.twitter.com/ACFlnsyZfQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 30, 2024

Alongside the leaked specs, SmartPrix and OnLeaks recently revealed several marketing images of the handset showcasing a new green colour variant. This new rumour offers new details about the Pixel 8a, such as its 120Hz OLED panel, Tensor G3 SoC and 4,500mAh battery.

With specs this good, it’s difficult even to consider the Pixel 8. The Pixel 8a is rumoured to launch at Google I/O on May 14th.

Source: @OnLeaks, SmartPrix