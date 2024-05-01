fbpx
iPhone users report that alarm sounds aren’t working

Reportedly, Apple is working on a fix

Dean Daley
May 1, 202411:27 AM EDT 1 comment
According to The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern, some iPhone users report that their alarms aren’t workingReportedly, these iPhones do not play a sound when the alarm goes off.

Stern said that Apple knows about the issue and is working on a fix. However, the problem doesn’t appear to impact everyone, with Stern saying her alarm went off this morning. Other people replied on X/Twitter, saying they had the issue.

Some members of the MobileSyrup team experienced their iPhone alarms not going off yesterday. I use my Google smart speaker as an alarm and funny enough, it didn’t go off this morning.

