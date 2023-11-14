App Store Awards 2023 finalists include PokPok, Vampire Survivors and more

Apple has revealed the finalists for this year’s App Store Awards. Each year, the App Store’s Editorial team gets together to recognize the best and most innovative apps available on the App Store.

This year’s App Store Awards celebrates a variety of developers and creators, spanning across games, education, entertainment and more.

Amongst the nominees, Toronto’s PokPok is a finalist for ‘Cultural Impact.’ Over on the games side, indie darling Vampire Survivors is a finalist for ‘iPhone Game of the Year.’

Here is the full list of App Store Award finalists:

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPhone App of the Year category helped users discover more ways to explore and learn new skills:

AllTrails : For helping the world find its way outside.

Duolingo : For bringing learning to the masses.

Flighty : For keeping travellers on time and stress-free at the airport.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPhone Game of the Year category invited players to new adventures with lush graphics on iPhone:

Afterplace : F or creating a retro role-playing game with intuitive controls.

: F Honkai: Star Rail : F or building a space fantasy adventure with cinematic animation.

: F Vampire Survivors : F or inspiring a new roguelike action genre.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPad App of the Year category helped users tap into their creativity through multiple mediums:

Concepts : F or creating innovative drawing tools and dynamic color palettes.

: F DaVinci Resolve : F or creating a more portable video editing experience.

: F Prêt-à-Makeup : F or bringing makeup designs to life for all beauty enthusiasts.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the iPad Game of the Year category enchanted gamers with visual storytelling, intuitive controls, and absurd obstacles:

Eggy Party : F or crafting whimsical and joyful experiences for users.

: F Lost in Play : F or delivering charming visuals and gameplay for all ages.

: F Pocket City 2 : F or inviting players to build from their imagination.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Mac App of the Year category inspired focus and creativity for users:

Linearity Curve : F or crafting innovative design tools for pros and aspiring designers.

: F Photomator : F or making the photo editing workflow faster and simpler.

: F Portal : F or immersing users in beautiful landscapes and spatial audio.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Mac Game of the Year category delivered rich storylines and graphics:

ELEX II : F or transporting players to a dynamic Science Fantasy world.

: F Lies of P : F or delivering smooth gameplay with an alternative twist on a classic tale.

: F Return to Monkey Island : F or building on its iconic point-and-click adventure.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Watch App of the Year category made it even easier to get all the information users need right from their wrists:

Planny : F or intelligently helping users stay on top of tasks.

: F SmartGym : F or creating smart and targeted workouts at any skill level.

: F Tide Guide : F or offering water enthusiasts real-time marine conditions.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple TV App of the Year category brought stunning experiences to the biggest screen in the home:

Bugsnax : F or capturing mystery and charm through its gameplay.

: F FitOn : For offering a range of workout experiences with popular trainers and celebrities.

: For offering MUBI : F or bringing quality cinema to users’ homes.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

Finalists in the Apple Arcade Game of the Year category delivered endless entertainment this year:

Cityscapes : F or inspiring players with a sustainable and purposeful twist.

: F Hello Kitty Island Adventure : F or taking players on a grand adventure with adorable creatures.

: F stitch : F or bringing the meditative art of embroidery to more users.

Cultural Impact Finalists

Through powerful missions, finalists in the Cultural Impact category fostered new ways to connect and celebrate the world’s diversity and wonder.