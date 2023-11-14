Freedom Black Friday sale includes free iPhone 15 with trade-in

Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals are now live.

The provider only has a handful of new plan deals, which you can check out here. Beyond that, you can find Freedom’s best offers on smartphones. It’s worth noting some of Freedom’s deals involve ‘TradeUp,’ which gives customers upfront savings when they agree to either return their new phone after two years or pay the TradeUp amount.

You can find all of Freedom’s Black Friday deals here. And if you’re wondering whether Freedom’s new 5G network can hold up, check out MobileSyrup’s experience trying it out here.