Freedom Black Friday sale includes free iPhone 15 with trade-in

Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals are now live.
The provider only has a handful of new plan deals, which you can check out here. Beyond that, you can find Freedom’s best offers on smartphones. It’s worth noting some of Freedom’s deals involve ‘TradeUp,’ which gives customers upfront savings when they agree to either return their new phone after two years or pay the TradeUp amount.
- iPhone 15 — $0/mo on a $50/mo+ plan with TradeUp when you trade in an eligible iPhone 12 64GB (or greater value phone). $20/mo without trade-in.
- iPhone 14 — $0 upfront, $10/mo with TradeUp ($26.62/mo without).
- Google Pixel 8 — $0 upfront, $10/mo with TradeUp on a $45/mo+ plan ($20/mo without).
- Google Pixel 7 — $0 upfront, $0/mo on a $45/mo+ plan.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – $0 upfront, $5/mo on a $45/mo+ plan.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro — $0 down, $22/mo with TradeUp on a $45/mo+ plan.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — $0 down, $23/mo with TradeUp on a $45/mo+ plan.
You can find all of Freedom’s Black Friday deals here. And if you’re wondering whether Freedom’s new 5G network can hold up, check out MobileSyrup’s experience trying it out here.