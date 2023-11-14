Public Mobile offering $40/month 40GB 4G plan for Black Friday

Public Mobile has listed three plans as promotional for Black Friday, but not all of them are new deals.

The first plan, which is a $34/20GB option on its 5G network, was something the carrier introduced earlier this week.

The second offering, a $40/30GB 5G plan, has been on the service provider’s website for a while. The option is listed on the screenshot from November 3rd below. The only difference between that plan and what Public Mobile is offering for Black Friday is that the latter isn’t exclusive to new activations.

The only plan that seems to be a deal is the $40/40GB option on its 4G network. The service provider has previously offered 4G plans around this price point, but those plans typically only included 20-30GB of data at most.

More details are available on Public Mobile’s website.