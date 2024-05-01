Freedom delays Nationwide Apple Watch plan expansion over ‘technical constraint’

Freedom Mobile is reportedly delaying an expansion of its Apple Watch plan to have nationwide coverage.

Roughly two weeks ago, Freedom notified customers of incoming improvements to its Apple Watch plan, including making it Nationwide and increasing the data to 5GB at no extra cost. The move to Nationwide means customers get coverage across Canada rather than just where Freedom has coverage.

However, the move has been delayed, according to a Freedom Mobile message shared on Reddit. The message said that the expanded Apple Watch plans were being pushed back due to a “temporary technical constraint” without sharing further details. iPhone in Canada also reported that some of its readers received the message from Freedom.

Customers should still see the increased 5GB of data, but it’ll be a little longer before the Nationwide coverage goes live. It’s not clear how long it will take for Freedom to address the “technical constraint” and roll out the improved plan.

Source: Reddit