The Source offering discounted Apple Watches plus free Beats Studio Buds

The Source is currently running a pretty solid offer on Apple Watch, which includes both discounts and free headphones.
Now, you can get up to $70 off a variety of Apple smartwatches, including:
- Apple Watch SE 40mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band (S/M) — $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Apple Watch SE 40mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band (M/L) — $279.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Apple Watch SE 44mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Loop — $319.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Apple Watch SE 44mm Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band (M/L) — $319.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Apple Watch Series 9 41mm Pink Aluminium Case with Light Pink Sport Band (M/L) — $479.99 (regularly $549.99)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band (S/M) — $519.99 (regularly $589.99)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band (M/L) — $519.99 (regularly $589.99)
On top of that, The Source will throw in Beats Studio noise-cancelling earbuds — which normally cost $189.99 — at no additional cost. These are available in Red, Black, White, Moon Grey and Ocean Blue.
The offer runs until May 8th.
Via: RedFlagDeals
