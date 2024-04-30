Google rolling out soundboard for calls featuring fart sound

Google is rolling out a new update for the Google Phone app called ‘Audio Emojis’ that adds a soundboard to the call screen interface.

This report comes from a Telegram channel called Google News, but to be clear, it’s just a place that reports on Google, and it’s not related to the actual Google News product.

This means that mid-call, you can queue up clappings, drums and more. In the leak, it shows clapping, crying, drums, a surprise horn, laughing and the poop emoji, which will presumably be a fart sound.

Other sounds are self-explanatory, but it turns out that the crying emoji is a sad trombone sound, according to 9to5Google. The drums also feature a ‘Bum da dum tiss’ sound effect.

This update is rolling out now, and you can see it under the ‘More’ section on the calling screen. You can also check your Google phone app’s settings to see if you have the feature unlocked.

It also says that you can turn on the feature to work automatically, which sounds like a recipe for disaster, considering I don’t see a lot of moments that I would need a laugh track in a voice call and even fewer for the fart sound.

Source: Google News Telegram channel Via: 9to5Google