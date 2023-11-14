Telus Black Friday deals now live, save on iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and more

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has dropped its Black Friday deals. We’ve got a breakdown of some of the best (and worst) offers below.

First up, Telus’ Black Friday webpage highlights how customers can get 120GB of 5G+ data for $75/mo, but it’s worth noting the plan is not a deal and is actually the same offer the carrier had in recent weeks (the $85/120GB plan with a $10/mo bill credit).

Next up, we have smartphone deals. Telus has several offers on iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and more, but these are the ones we think are worthwhile.

