Telus Black Friday deals now live, save on iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and more

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has dropped its Black Friday deals. We’ve got a breakdown of some of the best (and worst) offers below.
First up, Telus’ Black Friday webpage highlights how customers can get 120GB of 5G+ data for $75/mo, but it’s worth noting the plan is not a deal and is actually the same offer the carrier had in recent weeks (the $85/120GB plan with a $10/mo bill credit).
Next up, we have smartphone deals. Telus has several offers on iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel and more, but these are the ones we think are worthwhile.
- iPhone 14 Pro Max — Bonus memory upgrade: get the 1TB model for the price of the 128GB. Pay $0 upfront and $40/mo financing for 24 months with Bring-It-Back (return the device at the end of two years or pay the difference to keep it). $57.50/mo financing without Bring-It-Back. Plus get up to $480 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE — $0 down and $0/mo financing with Bring-It-Back. Plus get up to $140 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.
- Google Pixel 7 — $0 down and $0/mo financing (no Bring-It-Back required). Plus get up to $175in bill credits when you trade in your current device.
- Google Pixel 8 — $0 down and $11.08/mo financing with Bring-It-Back ($21.29/mo without Bring-It-Back). Plus get up to $175 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 — $0 down and $12.29/mo financing with Bring-It-Back ($25.83/mo without Bring-It-Back). Plus get up to $150 in bill credits when you trade in your current device.
- iPhone 15 Pro– – Get free AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with purchase of iPhone 15 Pro.
- Save up to 35 percent on select like-new devices.
You can check out all of Telus’ Black Friday deals here.