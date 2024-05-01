iOS 18 may bring Calendar and Reminder apps integration

Apple’s iPhone Calendar and Reminders apps don’t communicate with one another, but it looks like iOS 18 may change this. According to AppleInsider, iOS 18 may let users create and view reminders using the Apple Calendar app.

If this integration goes through, when you make a reminder on the Calendar app, it should appear in the Reminders app.

Third-party iPhone apps such as Fantastical allow users to show their Calendar and Reminders in one place, but this would work across iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

We’ll probably learn more about iOS 18 and its upcoming features on June 10th during WWDC 24’s opening keynote.

Source: Android Authority