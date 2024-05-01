fbpx
iOS 18 may bring Calendar and Reminder apps integration

We'll likely hear more next month at WWDC

Dean Daley
May 1, 20245:51 PM EDT 0 comments
iPhone 15 Plus

Apple’s iPhone Calendar and Reminders apps don’t communicate with one another, but it looks like iOS 18 may change this. According to AppleInsideriOS 18 may let users create and view reminders using the Apple Calendar app.

If this integration goes through, when you make a reminder on the Calendar app, it should appear in the Reminders app.

Third-party iPhone apps such as Fantastical allow users to show their Calendar and Reminders in one place, but this would work across iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

We’ll probably learn more about iOS 18 and its upcoming features on June 10th during WWDC 24’s opening keynote.

Source: Android Authority

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

