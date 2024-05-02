fbpx
News

Spotify removes lyrics from free tier

Spotify is getting worse if you don't pay for it

Brad Bennett
May 2, 20243:10 PM EDT 0 comments

If you’ve been using Spotify’s free streaming service for your karaoke night, you’ll be disappointed to know that the company is moving lyrics to the premium tier.

Spotify Premium costs $10.99 in Canada, so if you want to see song lyrics for free, you’ll need to switch to YouTube Music instead. The YouTube Music app also allows for unlimited skips and skippable ads.

Android Authority is reporting that, like ‘skips,’ it appears that some users are able to see the lyrics of a few songs for free, but after checking a couple, the app prompts you to sign up for Premium.

Source: Android Authority 

 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

Microsoft launches three games on LinkedIn — yes, you read that right

Gaming

It’s now easier to get Nvidia GeForce Now running on Steam Deck

News

Google makes it easier to remove personal information from Search in Canada

News

The Source offering discounted Apple Watches plus free Beats Studio Buds

Comments