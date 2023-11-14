Koodo is offering 40GB for $40 with rollover data for Black Friday

It’s almost Black Friday, so it’s time for phone deals.

Telus sub-brand Koodo is offering $40 for 40GB and $55 for 50GB. Another plan offers $65 for 60GB as well. It’s worth noting this plan also comes with Amazon Prime for three months for free.

Further, these deals come with one free perk that offers premium voicemail, unlimited international SMS (from Canada), rollover data and an unlimited long-distance pack.

Additionally, each plan comes with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited Canada-wide messaging for text and pictures.

If you’re not interested in plans with data, you can also get a $35 per month with up to $240 in bill credits over 24 months (that’s $10 off each month).

As for devices, you can get the Pixel 7 for free with a Tab Plus plan. This is the Obsidian model with 128GB of storage, to be specific. You can also get the Galaxy S23 FE for $5 monthly.

Further, you can get the Z Flip 5 for $0 upfront on a Tab Plus plan with a $30 payment plan. You can also get the Pixel 8 for $0 upfront with Tab Plus and pay $21.29 monthly plus your plan.

Check out all the deals on Koodo’s site.

Source: Koodo