Lucky, Chatr offering 15GB monthly bonus data on $29/20GB plans

Bell’s Lucky Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr Mobile are both offering significant bonus data on their respective $29/mo plans.

First spotted by iPhone in Canada, the deals are pretty decent, though one is clearly better in my eyes.

Lucky is offering an extra 15GB of data per month on the $29/mo plan, which already comes with 20GB of 4G data. The extra 15GB only lasts for 24 months, but it stacks on the 5GB bonus data customers get with signing up for autopay, which means Lucky’s plan includes 40GB of 4G data for $29/mo. Lucky caps 4G data speeds at up to 150Mbps.

The main downside to the deal is that it’s only available to new customers.

Notably, Lucky is also offering your third month free with the plan.

Chatr is also offering a 15GB data bonus for 24 months on its $29/mo plan. However, Chatr only offers an extra 500MB of data for customers who sign up for autopay, meaning that in total, customers only get 35.5GB of data compared to the 40GB with Lucky.

Like Lucky, Chatr offers 4G data on the plan, but caps speeds at up to 150Mbps. Chatr also limits the deal to new activations only.

Overall, the offers are pretty good, especially when you consider the alternatives out there. Public Mobile has a $29/mo plan, but at the time of publication, it only had 20GB of 4G data. Meanwhile, Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus all charge $39/mo for a 20GB 4G plan.

You can check out Lucky’s plan here and Chatr’s plan here.