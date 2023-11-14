Vidéotron offering $100 credit as part of Black Friday promotions

Vidéotron has joined the lineup of carriers rolling out promotions for Black Friday.

The company is offering a $100 credit to customers subscribing to an all-inclusive mobile plan bundled with the purchase of a phone and internet services.

Vidéotron has also discounted several smartphones.

Pixel 7: $0/month for 24 months with select plans (save $33.25/month).

Pixel 8 (128GB): $0/month for 24 months with take-back credit (return the device within 24 months) or $12.50/month for 24 months to keep the device.

Pixel 8 Pro (256GB): $12.25/month for 24 months with take-back credit, $30.25/month for 24 months without.

iPhone 14 (128GB): $12/month for 24 months with take-back credit or $22.50/month for 24 months without.

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): $51/month for 24 months with take-back credit or $72.75/month for 24 months to keep the device.

Moto G 5G – 2023 (128GB): $3/month for 24 months (save $9.50/month).

Moto G stylus 5G – 2023 (128GB): $5/month for 24 months (save $15.75/month).

Vidéotron says deals on internet and TV plans are “coming soon.” Check out all of the available deals here.