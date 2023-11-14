Vidéotron offering $100 credit as part of Black Friday promotions

Vidéotron has joined the lineup of carriers rolling out promotions for Black Friday.
The company is offering a $100 credit to customers subscribing to an all-inclusive mobile plan bundled with the purchase of a phone and internet services.
Vidéotron has also discounted several smartphones.
Pixel 7: $0/month for 24 months with select plans (save $33.25/month).
Pixel 8 (128GB): $0/month for 24 months with take-back credit (return the device within 24 months) or $12.50/month for 24 months to keep the device.
Pixel 8 Pro (256GB): $12.25/month for 24 months with take-back credit, $30.25/month for 24 months without.
iPhone 14 (128GB): $12/month for 24 months with take-back credit or $22.50/month for 24 months without.
iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): $51/month for 24 months with take-back credit or $72.75/month for 24 months to keep the device.
Moto G 5G – 2023 (128GB): $3/month for 24 months (save $9.50/month).
Moto G stylus 5G – 2023 (128GB): $5/month for 24 months (save $15.75/month).
Vidéotron says deals on internet and TV plans are “coming soon.” Check out all of the available deals here.