Virgin Plus has the Pixel 7 available for $1/month with a $65/month plan

Bell-owned Virgin Plus has gone live with its Black Friday promotion, and although its deals are sparse, the two deals it’s offering are great.

The flanker carrier is offering steep discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the Google Pixel 7.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $5 per month with Sweet Pay with a $65/month, 60GB two-year plan.

The plan offers the first 60GB data at up to 250Mbps, with unlimited data thereafter at up to 256Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting alongside unlimited international texting from Canada.

Get the Google Pixel 7 for $1 per month with Sweet Pay with a $65/month, 60GB two-year two-year plan.

The plan offers the same 60GB data at up to 250Mbps, with unlimited data thereafter at up to 256Kbps. It also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting alongside unlimited international texting from Canada.

A one-time connection service fee of $60 applies to both phones, which can be avoided by shopping online.

More details about the promotion can be found here.

Source: Virgin Plus