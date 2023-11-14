Sasktel has $0 down offers on Samsung phones for Black Friday

Sasktel is currently offering Black Friday promotions on smartphones, accessories, internet, and more.

The most notable deal is that you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $0 down, paying $6.25 per month for 24 months. That adds up to $150 over the course of two years.

Check out similar deals below:

Galaxy Z Fold 5: $0 down, $52.92 per month for 24 months

Galaxy S23: $0 down, $2.50 per month for 24 months

Galaxy S23 Ultra: $0 down, $29.58 per month for 24 months

Galaxy Z Fold 4: $0 down, $40.83 per month for 24 months

Galaxy S22: $0 down, $4.17 per month for 24 months

Additionally, accessories are buy one get one 10 percent off, buy two to get 15 percent off, or buy three to get 25 percent off.

Find more Sasktel deals here.

Source: Sasktel