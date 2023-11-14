Rogers is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0/month for Black Friday

Rogers has released its Black Friday deals.

Customers can pair mobile and internet plans starting at $55/month for each service for 24 months. Mobile customers need to activate a new line or upgrade their device. Rogers’ website directs customers to call 1-844-998-3624.

Rogers’ 5G home internet is also available for as low as $40/month (prices typically start at $100/month) when paired with a 5G mobile plan. Call 1-844-511-2967

Trade-ins

iPhone 14 (128GB) is available for $5/month for 24 months on select plans when trading in the iPhone 12 (save $37.79).

Samsung Galaxy S23 is available for $0/month when trading in the Galaxy S21 (save $56.58).

iPhone 15 (128 GB) is available for $12.55/month if trading in the iPhone 13 on select plans (save $35.83).

Customers must return the trade-in devices within two years. These options are only available in-store.

Phones

The Galaxy S23 FE is available for $0/month for 24 months with financing (save $44.75). Must be returned within two years.

The iPhone 15 (128 GB) is available for $30/month for 24 months (save $18.38)

Google Pixel 7 is available for $0/month for 24 months (saving $39/month). Customers must return the device within two years.

Internet

‘Ignite Internet 50’ plan is $64.00/month for 24 months ($25 off). It has download speeds up to 50Mbps.

‘Ignite Internet 150’ is $99.99 ($10 off) with download speeds up to 150Mbps.

‘Ignite Internet 500’ is $109.99 ($10 off), with download speeds up to 500Mbps.

‘Ignite Internet 1.5 Gigabit’ is $119.99 ($10 off), with download speeds up to 1.5Gbps.

‘Ignite Internet 2.5 Gigabit’ is $129.99 ($10 off) with download speeds up to 2.5Gbps.

TV and internet bundles

‘Ignite Starter TV’ is available for $114.99/month for 24 months. The price will increase to $134.99 afterwards. It comes with up to 40 channels and download internet speeds up to 150Mbps and 30Mbps upload speeds.

‘Ignite Popular TV’ is available for $179.99/month for 24 months ($199.99 thereafter). The option comes with up to 116 channels. Download internet speeds are up to 500Mbps, and upload is up to 50Mbps.

‘Ignite Total TV’ is available for $214.99/month for 24 months ($234.99 thereafter). The plan comes with up to 158 channels. Download internet speeds are up to 1.5Gbps, and upload is up to 50Mbps.

Rogers is also offering three months of Apple TV+ when signing up for an Ignite TV or streaming bundle.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.