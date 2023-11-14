fbpx
Deals

Fido Black Friday sale includes free Pixel 7, discounted Motorola Razrs

Motorola's new Razr phones are on sale -- the Razr+ is $25/mo financing while the Razr is $15/mo financing

Jonathan Lamont
Nov 14, 202312:14 PM EST 0 comments

Rogers flanker brand Fido dropped its Black Friday deals. Here’s what you need to know.

First up, if you’re looking for deals on plans, check out Fido’s new offers here. Below, you can find the highlights from Fido’s smartphone deals.

You can check out Fido’s deals here.

Comments