It’s now easier to get Nvidia GeForce Now running on Steam Deck

Nvidia has released a script that makes it easier to run its GeForce Now service on the Steam Deck.

With it, your Deck will automatically install Google Chrome and enable the browser with gamepad support before adding a GeForce Now shortcut to your Steam library. Naturally, this streamlines the setup process, but there are still a few steps you’ll need to take.

As The Verge notes, you’ll have to head into the controller settings to set the Current Button Layout to ‘Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad.’ From there, you can use the GeForce Now streaming overlay (accessible via a long-press on the Steam Deck menu button) for easier navigation.

Of course, the Steam Deck isn’t the only handheld gaming PC on the market, but thankfully, Nvidia has also released similar scripts on the Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw and Lenovo Legion Go.

Nvidia is also the first major cloud gaming service to streamline this process on Deck. Others, like Xbox Cloud Gaming, still have more complicated procedures — in that service’s case, using Microsoft Edge.

Source: Nvidia Via: The Verge