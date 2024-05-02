Bell increasing Fibe internet prices by $5 for some customers on July 1

Bell is increasing the price of some customers’ Fibe internet by $5/mo starting on July 1st, 2024

The company snuck a notice into recent bills about the incoming price increase. For example, my Bell internet bill for April 2024 included the following notice about the increase:

“As of July 1, 2024, the monthly rate of your Internet service(s) will increase by $5 each. Your current pricing is reflected on this bill. If you have any questions, would like to cancel or modify your services, or to receive at no cost an updated agreement reflecting this change, please call us at 1 866 310-BELL (2355).”

The price hike comes on the heels of Bell’s Q1 2024 earnings, which saw the company’s profit and operating revenue fall compared to the same time in 2023. However, while numbers were down, the company still posted a profit of $402 million and operating revenue of $6.01 billion.

iPhone in Canada also reports that Bell is increasing the cost of older Apple Watch plans from $10/mo to $13/mo.

Notably, Bell hiked the cost of mobile plans for both Bell and Virgin customers in February by $4-$6 per month. The company also recently laid off thousands of employees, leading to the Heritage Committee questioning Bell CEO Mirko Bibic. During the questioning, Bibic said that Bell is “providing phenomenal service… at prices that are declining significantly.”