Fubo loses Warner Bros. Discovery channels after deal falls through [Update]

A representative from Fubo has confirmed that WBD channels will remain on the platform in Canada. This news only affects the U.S.

The original story follows:

Fubo has dropped its Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) channels after failing to renegotiate with the media giant. This means that all of WBD’s networks, including Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and TLC, have been removed from the platform in the U.S.

In a blog post, Fubo accused WBD of offering “above-market rates for its content” despite its efforts to “negotiate in good faith.” According to Fubo, this is an example of WBD’s “abuse of massive market power that ultimately limits consumer choice.”

In response, a WBD spokesperson told The Verge that it “proposed an extension of our current agreement, with no changes or price increases, that would allow Fubo to continue carrying these networks,” but Fubo ultimately turned it down.

As part of the deal falling through, the following WBD channels are now gone from Fubo:

American Heroes

Animal Planet

Cooking Channel

Destination America

Discovery Channel

Discovery Life

Discovery Family

Discovery Familia

Discovery en Español

DIY

Food Network

HGTV

Investigation Discovery

Motor Trend

OWN

Science

TLC

Travel

Of course, these sorts of public squabbles aren’t uncommon in the media space, but it’s still unfortunate that Fubo users lose out on the content because both companies seemingly want more money.

Source: Fubo Via: The Verge

Update: 01/05/2024 at 4:32pm ET — Updated with clarification that WBD’s content is only being removed from Fubo in the U.S., not in Canada.